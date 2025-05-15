No Limit Sports Episode 3: Commanders' schedule drops, high school football sleepers and contenders

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The No Limit Sports Podcast continues as Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3 discuss the hottest sports topics around Hampton Roads.

The Commanders' 2025 schedule dropped Wednesday night, featuring five primetime games, a trip to Spain and a Christmas Day showdown with Dallas. Which match-ups are the guys circling on their calendars?

High school football is in offseason mode, but the upcoming campaign is taking shape. Who are some teams that could sneak up on contenders and how will defending state champs Oscar Smith, Maury and Phoebus follow up their successful 2024 seasons?

The No Limit Sports Podcast is released weekly and is a collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3 Sports.