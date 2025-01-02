Admirals break 2-game losing streak with Sunday's victory

NORFOLK, Va. — Having lost back-to-back contests, the Norfolk Admirals looked to get back on their winning ways with another matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators. Norfolk got back into the win column after hanging five goals on the Gladiators as they got a big two points with their 6-3 victory.

Jaden Shields opened up the scoring for Norfolk in the first period and the Admirals would score three more goals to bring the lead to 4-0 as the second period ended.

The third period would see goals conceded by both sides, but ultimately the Admirals held on and scored two more points in the standings for their efforts.

Dom DiVincentiis made his 12th appearance as the goaltender and made 34 saves off of 37 shots faced in the Admirals' win.

Following Sunday's victory, Norfolk sits tied for second place with Trois-Rivieres in the North Division with 39 points.