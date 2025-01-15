Admirals comeback attempt falls short against Maine

Following a commanding victory in which the Norfolk Admirals scored ten goals against Maine, the team took the ice for an afternoon contest at Cross Insurance Arena, marking their second and final appearance of the weekend against the Mariners. Unfortunately, three goals conceded during the second period proved insurmountable for Norfolk, resulting in a 5-3 defeat to Maine.

After signing on with the team last weekend, Kasimir Kaskisuo made his Admirals debut and finished the afternoon with 31 saves made off of 35 shots faced.

The Admirals took an early lead three minutes into the contest with a breakaway goal scored by Sean Montgomery, marking his tenth goal of the season and establishing a 1-0 advantage for Norfolk. This opening goal was facilitated by a skillful cross-ice pass that provided Montgomery with a breakaway opportunity. Approaching the middle of the period, Maine equalized the score with a shot from Jimmy Lambert that eluded goaltender Kaskisuo's glove.

As the period drew to a close, the Mariners mounted a late surge in an attempt to secure the go-ahead goal; however, the score remained tied. Maine outshot Norfolk 10-4 during the opening period, resulting in a 1-1 tie after the first.

Five minutes into the second period, the tie was broken when the Mariners took the lead with a goal from Matthew Phillip. Owen Pederson subsequently increased Maine's lead to 3-1 with a rebound goal following Kaskisuo's initial save, which occurred past the halfway mark of the second period. Just two minutes later, Lambert netted his second goal of the day with a wrist shot, extending the score to 4-1 in favor of the Mariners.

The three goals scored during the second period proved decisive as the Mariners maintained their 4-1 advantage, having outshot the Admirals 13-5 in the middle frame.

Despite entering the final 20 minutes of the game trailing by three goals, the Admirals demonstrated commendable resilience by scoring two goals, narrowing the margin to a single goal. Just two minutes into the period, Montgomery struck again, achieving his second goal of the afternoon and the 11th of the season with a shot taken from an unmarked position, bringing the score to 4-2. With eight minutes remaining in the period, Brady Fleurent added to the tally with a goal from the right-wing circle, reducing the deficit to one goal. This marked Fleurent's 13th goal of the season.

Despite giving up the three goals in the second period, Kaskisuo's performance was stellar in the third period as he kept his team in the game.

As the game progressed, Justin Young received a double-minor penalty for high sticking. Although Norfolk performed admirably during the penalty kill, they were ultimately compelled to empty their net, which led to a decisive goal from Maine. Lambert, who completed a hat-trick with his third goal of the afternoon, was responsible for this pivotal moment.