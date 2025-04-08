Admirals' early playoff schedule announced

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight season, the Norfolk Admirals are treating fans in Hampton Roads to some ECHL playoff hockey.

The Admirals unveiled the dates of their first two Kelly Cup playoff games Monday. Norfolk will take its home ice at Scope on April 16 and April 17, with puck drop for both set for 7:05 PM, against a to-be-determined opponent in their opening postseason series.

Jeff Carr and company enter the week with 85 points, good enough for third in the North Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Fans won't have to wait until the playoffs to see the Admirals in action at Scope. Norfolk has three remaining regular season games, all on its home ice. Reading visits the Mermaid City on Wednesday, with South Carolina coming to town for Friday and Saturday showdowns. Saturday's contest will air live on WGNT. The Stingrays occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, the Admirals earned a berth in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and won their opening postseason series against Trois-Rivieres. Adirondack ousted Norfolk in the second round.

