Admirals pick up crucial win over Trois-Rivieres

The Norfolk Admirals returned to Norfolk Scope following a two-game road trip in Portland, engaging in an essential divisional matchup against the Trois-Rivières Lions. After conceding the opening goal, the Admirals demonstrated resilience by scoring three consecutive goals, ultimately securing a significant victory over the Lions with a final score of 5-2.

Dom DiVinentiis appeared in his 17th game and delivered an outstanding performance, recording 24 saves out of 26 shots faced during the Admirals' triumph.

The initial period showcased a contest characterized by the performances of both goaltenders, as each demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience throughout the first 20 minutes. Norfolk exhibited a more effective forechecking; however, the opening goal was scored by the visiting team. Xavier Cormier netted a goal with a backhand shot from in0front of DVincentiis, establishing a 1-0 lead for Trois-Rivières.

It was not until the closing minutes of the period that Stepan Timofeyev managed to equalize the score with a wrist shot from the right-wing circle, eliciting an enthusiastic response from the crowd at the Scope. Tensions escalated on both sides of the ice, reflecting the high stakes of this series for both teams. The score remained tied at 1 following the conclusion of the first period, with Norfolk outshooting the Lions 14-8.

In the second period, Timofeyev placed the Admirals ahead early on by scoring his second goal of the evening and his thirteenth of the season, which resulted from a breakout opportunity facilitated by an exceptional pass from Carson Musser, thus making the score 2-1. Eight minutes later, Justin Young extended the Admirals' lead with a rebound shot, marking his eighth goal of the season and pushing the score to 3-1.

Norfolk subsequently found themselves on the penalty kill, during which Jakov Novak successfully capitalized on the power play opportunity, narrowing the gap to 3-2. The score remained unchanged after 40 minutes of play, with the Admirals outshooting the Lions 11-8 during the period.

In comparison to the first two periods, the pace of play during the final twenty minutes was notably slower than what had been previously demonstrated. Norfolk encountered a critical situation late in this period when they were subjected to two minor penalties, resulting in a 5-on-3 penalty kill. Fortunately, the Admirals exhibited considerable defensive fortitude and successfully preserved their one-goal lead.

As the game progressed, the opposing Lions adopted a desperate strategy by pulling their goalie. This move allowed the Admirals to capitalize with two empty-net goals that ultimately secured their victory.

Brady Fleurent netted his 14th goal of the season following a turnover at center ice, successfully converting the opportunity into an empty-net goal to extend the score to 4-2. German Yavash then added to the lead, scoring his third goal of the season and marking his first goal within the Scope, which finalized the game at 5-2 in favor of the Admirals.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - S. Timofeyev (2 goals, +1)

2. NOR - J. Young (1 goal, +2)

3. NOR - D. DiVincentiis (24 saves off of 26 shots faced)

What’s Next

The Admirals will return to the ice tomorrow evening to face Trois-Rivières at Norfolk Scope. The puck drop for Newport News City Series night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Admirals will don their special Newport News jerseys for this occasion, marking the only time they will do so during the current season.