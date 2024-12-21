Admirals see 10-game winning streak snapped

Norfolk, VA - In a game that held the significance of a ten-game winning streak, the Norfolk Admirals faced the Trois-Rivières Lions, a team they encountered for the first time since their playoff matchup last season. Unfortunately for the Admirals, their winning streak came to an end as Trois-Rivières secured a 5-3 victory.

Kristian Stead made his sixth start in goal for the Admirals, making a total of 26 saves out of 31 shots faced throughout the game.

In the initial period, the Admirals commenced the game with an impressive performance, scoring the first two goals. Stepan Timofeyev netted his seventh goal of the season following an unconventional bounce in front of the net, bringing the score to 1-0. Just one minute later, Carson Golder registered his 12th goal of the season with a precise wrist shot, extending the lead to 2-0.

Subsequently, two minutes later, the Lions reduced the deficit to a single goal with a power play goal from Anthony Beauregard. Later in the period, the Admirals found themselves on the penalty kill; however, Stead and the Admirals' penalty-killing unit demonstrated resilience, maintaining the score at 2-1 after the first twenty minutes.

During the second period, the Lions equalized early with a goal from Alex Beaucage. Trois-Rivières then took the lead with a short-handed goal from Xavier Cormier, who capitalized on a turnover by the Admirals in their defensive zone, thereby shifting the momentum established by Norfolk's opening two goals.

As the period progressed, tensions escalated; nevertheless, the score remained 3-2 in favor of the visitors following forty minutes of play.

In the final period, the Lions extended their lead early with a goal from Cory Thomas, who was able to score by effectively shooting the puck past Stead, resulting in a score of 4-2. The Admirals demonstrated resilience later in the period when Brady Fleurent found the net against Zachary Emond, bringing the score to 4-3 and marking his ninth goal of the season. However, three minutes later, the Lions delivered a decisive blow with a goal from Beauregard, which restored their two-goal advantage.

Despite the Admirals' efforts to orchestrate a late-game comeback, the Lions maintained their composure and successfully secured a 5-3 victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - A. Beauregard (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)

2. TR - A. Beaucage (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal)

What’s Next

The second game between the Admirals and the Lions is scheduled for tomorrow evening as part of the 'Teddy Bear Toss' event. Attendees can throw stuffed bears onto the ice following the first goal scored within Norfolk Scope. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.