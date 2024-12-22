Admirals support good cause with Teddy Bear Toss, but fall to Trois-Rivieres

Norfolk, VA - After experiencing their first defeat since November 16th, the Norfolk Admirals competed against a formidable Trois-Rivières team in the second game of this series. Despite leading 2-1 after the second period, the Admirals conceded two goals in the third, resulting in a surprising 3-2 victory for the Lions, leaving the audience at Scope in a state of astonishment.

Dom DiVincentiis made his ninth start for the Admirals and demonstrated a resilient effort making 18 saves off of 21 shots faced in the Admirals setback.

In the opening twenty minutes of play, both Norfolk and Trois-Rivières exhibited a competitive yet deliberate pace, which resulted in a lack of scoring opportunities. The Admirals generated several significant chances to secure the first goal; however, the score remained 0-0 after the first period.

Two minutes into the second period, Justin Young effectively initiated the scoring by converting a rebound from Darick Louis-Jean’s initial shot, bringing the score to 1-0 in favor of Norfolk. A mere minute later, the Trois-Rivières Lions equalized with a goal from Jonathan Yantsis.

Both teams faced challenges with penalties, but each penalty-killing unit performed admirably to maintain the tie at one. As the period neared its conclusion, Sean Montgomery executed a remarkable play, delivering a precise pass to Ben Zloty, who scored his second goal of the season, giving Norfolk a 2-1 advantage.

This goal ultimately defined the period, allowing the Admirals to carry a one-goal lead into the second intermission.

Norfolk successfully neutralized a critical five-on-three penalty kill at the beginning of the final period; however, shortly thereafter, the Lions equalized the score. Morgan Adams-Moisan's shot found the back of the net, successfully beating the shoulder of goaltender DiVincentiis, thus bringing the score to 2-2. The game remained tied until the final five minutes of play when Trois reestablished their lead, with Alex Beaucage capitalizing on a turnover by the Admirals.

In the ensuing minutes, Norfolk made every effort to level the score once more; however, the game concluded with a final score of 3-2, granting the Lions a series victory for the weekend.

Saturday also marked the annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans throw teddy bears or other stuffed animals onto the ice after the Admirals' first goal. Young's second period tally unleashed a shower of plush toys from the stands. They were collected by players and staff and will be distributed to children in local hospitals throughout Hampton Roads. The Teddy Bear Toss has become a tradition unlike any other in the 757.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - A. Beaucage (1 goal)

2. TR - N. Guay (2 assists, +2)

3. NOR - J. Young (1 goal, +1)

What’s Next

The final game of this weekend's series is tomorrow at Norfolk Scope as the Admirals and Lions face off once more. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m.