Admirals take thriller in shootout to open weekend

TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC- The Norfolk Admirals commenced a four-game road trip that began in Trois-Rivières, where they faced the Lions for the fourth consecutive encounter. Justin Young emerged as the hero during the seventh round of a shootout, leading the Admirals to a significant victory over the Lions with a final score of 5-4.

Dom DiVincentiis made his 19th appearance in goal and had a magnificent display, registering 29 saves out of 33 shots faced.

In the initial moments of the game, the Lions registered the first score with their opening shot, executed by Tyler Hylland, establishing a 1-0 lead. However, this early advantage was short-lived, as Gehrett Sargis netted his first goal as an Admiral since his return to Norfolk, capitalizing on a rebound from Jaden Shields' initial attempt, which equalized the score at one.

Following the midpoint of the period, Trois-Rivières reclaimed the lead with a shot from Anthony Beauregard that successfully beat goaltender DiVincentiis to the top shoulder, resulting in a 2-1 advantage. The Admirals demonstrated commendable performance throughout the opening period, effectively managing penalty kills and sustaining a vigorous offensive effort against their opponents.

Norfolk responded by equalizing the game at two with a deflective goal from Keegan Iverson, marking his second goal of the season. Consequently, the score remained tied at 2-2 after the first 20 minutes of play.

Eighty-two seconds into the second period, the Lions surged ahead once more with a deflection from Morgan Adams-Moisan, increasing the score to 3-2. Thirty-one seconds later, the Admirals leveled the contest again, as Filip Fornåå Svensson scored from the right-wing circle, achieving his 12th goal of the season, equalizing at three.

With less than six minutes remaining in the period, Trois-Rivières gained a 4-3 advantage via a goal from Adams-Moisan, marking his second goal of the evening. This goal proved decisive, as the score remained unchanged after 40 minutes of competition.

Brandon Osmundson equalized the matchup at four, scoring eighty-two seconds into the third period with a shot from a challenging position, assisted by Denis Smirnov. This goal represented Osmundson's 12th of the season. It became the sole goal of the period, necessitating overtime to resolve the tie between the two teams.

During the overtime period, both teams had significant opportunities to secure a victory; however, neither was able to do so, necessitating a shootout.

The shootout evolved into a goaltender contest that extended to seven rounds before a decisive goal was scored. Justin Young ultimately emerged as the decisive player, successfully executing a five-hole shot to secure the game-winning goal in the seventh round of the shootout. This ensured a crucial victory for the Admirals.

What’s Next

Norfolk will travel overnight to Glens Falls, New York, to start a three-game series against the Adirondack Thunder. The first game is scheduled for Friday evening at the Cool Insuring Arena, with the puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m.