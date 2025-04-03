Despite overtime loss to Reading, Admirals clinch spot in second straight Kelly Cup Playoffs

Norfolk, VA – After an impressive weekend, the Norfolk Admirals competed once more at home in the Norfolk Scope, facing the Reading Royals. In a closely contested overtime contest, the Royals secured an additional point with their decisive goal, resulting in a 3-2 victory over the Admirals. Despite the loss, the Admirals successfully clinched a playoff berth by earning the necessary point.

The former Cornell product, Ian Shane, made his professional debut as goaltender for the Admirals after signing with the team yesterday. He finished the night with 30 saves made off 33 shots faced.

Shane approached the opening period with confidence, executing crucial saves to maintain a scoreless while adapting to the professional level of play. The Admirals applied pressure through their forecheck; however, their efforts did not result in a significant number of shots on goal, as the Royals exhibited strong defensive capabilities.

The first goal of the game emerged with slightly more than two minutes remaining in the period, when Jake Smith capitalized on a rebound, enabling the Royals to take a 1-0 lead. During the initial twenty minutes, the Reading Royals outperformed the Norfolk Admirals in shot attempts, with a count of 12 to 4, thereby preserving their one-goal advantage as they entered the first intermission.

Six minutes into the second period, the Admirals equalized the game at one when Bryce Brodzinski scored his 22nd goal of the season and his first as a member of the Admirals. This goal was assisted by Sean Montgomery, with Brodzinski's shot finding the top corner over the shoulder of goaltender Vinnie Purpura. However, the equalizer was short-lived as Reading quickly regained their lead through a goal by Tyler Gratton.

Norfolk had multiple opportunities during man-advantage situations; however, they were unable to capitalize on the power play, resulting in the score remaining unchanged at the conclusion of the second period.

During a third period marked by numerous penalties, the Norfolk Admirals successfully equalized the game. This occurred after the halfway point in the period when Denis Smirnov completed a one-timer assisted by Hank Crone, prompting the fans at Scope to rise in celebration. This goal shifted the momentum in favor of Norfolk as they sought to secure a lead.

With opportunities arising for both teams, the contest required resolution through overtime. In the overtime period, the Royals secured the game-winning goal from a two-on-zero breakaway that resulted in a five-hole shot by Gianfranco Cassaro.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. REA - G. Cassaro (Game-winning goal, +2)

2. NOR - H. Crone (2 assists)

3. NOR - I. Shane (30 saves off 33 shots faced)

What’s Next

Norfolk hits the road for their final road trip of the regular season as they will face off with the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time. The three-game weekend series begins on Friday night with puck drop at 8 p.m.