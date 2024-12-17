Jets' MacIntyre helps shape goalies in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- There are many benefits of having an NHL parent club for ECHL teams. They include top-notch resources that can trickle down to help raise players' games.

Drew MacIntyre is a developmental goaltender coach for the Winnipeg Jets and works primarily with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, another Jets' affiliate. He was in Norfolk last week working mainly with Admirals goalie Dominic DiVincentiis and will make periodic stops in the Mermaid City, at least while DiVincentiis is on the roster.

"When I got the job, [DiVincentiis] was my first pick for the draft," MacIntyre said. "It's been very gratifying to see his development and to be there for the ups and the downs and that's part of it. You've got to be there for them in the ups but also the downs."

"We've built such a strong relationship and he's helped me completely change my game to a pro level and a pro style," DiVincentiis added. "I wouldn't be here without him and I'm grateful for that opportunity that he gave me."

So far, so good for the 20-year old, who is 8-0 during his stint in Norfolk. He's saved 92 percent of the shots he's faced and given the Admirals more than just a spark in net.

More then just DiVincentiis pick MacIntyre's brain. He works with all the goalies throughout his stays in the 757 and, even though his priority might be one player in particular, is always happy to help others try to improve.

"The guys are always very welcoming to new information," he noted. "I try to help out players when I can as well, just from a goalie perspective on what they see when goalies are in certain situations."

The coach also got an up-close look at one of the ECHL's hottest teams. The Admirals enter the week winners of 10 straight games and it's not hard for MacIntyre to see why they're having this kind of success.

"Winning team, winning culture," he noted. "They show up every day, they have fun, but they're very focused on their task. The coaching staff has done a great job and they have a great culture and group here."

"I think what he's really noticed is the vibe we have as a team," Admirals' head coach Jeff Carr added. "When you're winning games, you're going to have that, but also really a team committee, but also little things like attacking their weaknesses on the other teams and just some things that we're expanding his brain on and he expands ours big-time on the goaltending, so it's a good two-way street."

The Admirals return to action Friday night at the Scope when they open a three-game series against Trois-Rivieres. Face-off is set for 7:05 PM.