Norfolk Admirals end their four-game road trip with a decisive victory

NORFOLK, Va. — The Admirals brought in the New Year in winning fashion, as they defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in an 8-3 victory. The Admirals went down 2-0 early, but rebounded to end their four-game road trip on a high note.

A turnover by L.A. Grissom enabled Tyson Fawcett to secure a straightforward scoring opportunity in front of the net, allowing the Swamp Rabbits to establish an early lead of 1-0. With eight minutes remaining in the first period, Arvid Caderoth extended Greenville's advantage with a power play goal, raising the score to 2-0 in their favor.

The Admirals dominated the rest of the way.

More Admirals coverage: Impact of Norfolk Admirals return

Norfolk Admirals Return

Norfolk quickly demonstrated their prowess at the beginning of the second period, scoring twice within a short span and gaining their first lead of the contest. Sean Montgomery commenced the scoring for the period, netting his sixth goal of the season just two minutes in, equalizing the game at 2-2. Almost three minutes later, Pavel Padakin capitalized on a turnover by the Swamp Rabbits, securing his seventh goal of the year and granting the Admirals a 3-2 lead.

The Admirals never looked back.

They would go on a four-goal streak, extending their lead to 7-2 in the third period. The Swamp Rabbits would score once more with only 5 minutes left in the game and would not see the goal for the rest of the game.

Admirals coverage: Norfolk Admirals get ready for Teddy Bear Toss

Norfolk Admirals get ready for Teddy Bear Toss

Dom DiVincentiis made his 13th appearance in goal for Norfolk and displayed a great performance with his 36 saves made off of 39 shots faced in the Admirals' win.

With their latest win, Norfolk moved to second place in the North Division with 41 points.