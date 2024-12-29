RECAP | Savannah Scores Late Goal, Defeats Norfolk, 5-3

NORFOLK, Va. — Savannah, GA- Upon returning from their holiday break, the Norfolk Admirals commenced a series of four road games, starting with a contest against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Savannah gave the Admirals their first regulation loss of the season on the road, achieving a victory with a score of 5-3.

Dom DiVincentiis made his eleventh start for the Admirals making 22 saves off of 27 shots faced in the defeat.

Five minutes into the contest, the Ghost Pirates gained the lead with a breakaway goal from Keltie Jeri-Leon. Throughout the majority of the opening period, Savannah controlled the play, as their forecheck effectively hindered any offensive efforts from Norfolk. It was not until eight minutes remained in the period that the Admirals were able to equalize.

Brady Fleurent located Denis Smirnov at the back door, resulting in a one-timer that marked Smirnov's eighth goal of the season. Following this goal, Norfolk found themselves on a double-minor power play but were unable to establish any rhythm on the man advantage, leaving the score tied.

With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Savannah scored again with a sharp-angle shot from Dennis Cesana, resulting in a 2-1 scoreline at the intermission. The Admirals were outshot 11-8 during the first 20 minutes.

The Ghost Pirates extended their lead just 54 seconds into the second period, as Ross Armour capitalized on a brief power play opportunity. Following this goal, tensions escalated, leading to fights from Nathan Kelly and Marko Reifenberger, as the Admirals sought to reenergize their bench.

Savannah maintained their two-goal advantage for the duration of the second period, with the score remaining 3-1 in their favor. Although Norfolk outshot the Savannah in the period, 8-7. the lone goal made all the difference.

As the third period commenced, the Admirals focused on their objectives, scoring twice within the first five minutes. Three minutes into the period, Brandon Osmundson initiated the scoring with a redirection from a shot taken by Darick Louis-Jean, thereby narrowing the deficit to one goal; this goal marked Osmundson's eighth of the season. Just two minutes later, Pavel Padakin capitalized on a turnover committed by the Ghost Pirates, scoring his sixth goal of the season and restoring parity to the game.

The score remained tied until the later stages of the game, when Savannah retook the lead following a one-timer shot by Devon Paliani. In the final moments of play, the Ghost Pirates extended their advantage with Will Riedell's successful shot, which found the back of the net past DiVincentiis on the blocker side.

Norfolk sits tied for second place with Trois-Rivieres in the North Division with 37 points.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. SAV - D. Cesana (1 goal, 3 assists, +1)

2. SAV - D. Paliani (1 goal, +1)

3. SAV - R. Armour (1 goal, +1)

What’s Next

Norfolk will travel to Atlanta for a pair of games against the Gladiators, scheduled for tomorrow evening and Sunday afternoon. The game will take place at Gas South Arena, with the puck drop occurring at 7:00 PM.