NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk Admirals are in the heat of their season and battling for the top spot in the ECHL North Division.

Strong crowds packed the Scope this past Friday and Saturday as the Admirals battled Wheeling, the best team in the Eastern Conference, while others watched Friday night's game live on WGNT.

Weston DeWitt, the Voice of the Admirals, joined us to give us a breakdown of some of the rules of hockey. Click on the above video to learn about offsides.