Rules of the Game: Tripping

ADMIRALS RULES OF THE GAME
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- WGNT is your home for the Norfolk Admirals in Hampton Roads and we're helping casual or new hockey fans learn the basic rules of the game.

Admirals' broadcaster Weston DeWitt joined WTKR News 3 sports director Marc Davis to go over tripping. Click on the above video to learn more about this violation that will get a player two minutes in the penalty box.

Norfolk's match-up with Maine will air live on WGNT this Friday at 7:00 PM. Sunday's showdown will also air live on WGNT at 3:00 PM.

