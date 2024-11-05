Norfolk State men and women roll in Monday night college hoops action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State got its season off on the right foot on both the men's and women's side and it was an overall successful night for teams who hail from the commonwealth.

The Spartan raised their CIT championship banner, then rolled past Penn State-Wilkes Barre, 96-41. Brian Moore Jr. led six Norfolk State players in double figures with 18 points.

Monday's college scores:

Men:

Buffalo 83, Old Dominion 82

Norfolk State 96, Penn State-Wilkes Barre 41

Hampton 110, Mid-Atlantic Christian 53

William & Mary 84, Dickinson 36

Virginia Tech 83, Delaware State 60

Women:

Ball State 60, Ball State 46

Norfolk State 70, William & Mary 49

Hampton 65, Bowie State 55

Virginia Tech 99, UNC-Wilmington 57

Virginia 104, American 68