Norfolk State officially announces Michael Vick as head football coach

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State has officially announced Michael Vick as its head football coach Friday.

The university says its Board of Visitors unanimously approved Vick's hiring Friday afternoon.

"Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University," NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program. One of the greatest athletes the region has ever seen, Coach Vick's leadership, knowledge, and dedication will pour into the fundamental layers of the foundation we hope to build for Norfolk State football."

This comes about three days after Vick announced the hiring himself on social media.

Vick will take over a team that has gone 9-25 since 2022 and was 4-8 this past season. Back in November, NSU parted ways with former head coach Dawson Odums and began its search for the program's next head coach, ultimately landing on Vick.

The news of Vick's hiring sparked reactions from both the NSU community and 757 football fans. Green and Gold Nation is hoping the new era with Vick at the realm comes with more consistent success. The announcement also sparked reactions from our local football community, who vividly remembers the standout quarterback's days at Ferguson High School and Warwick High School.

Norfolk State says they'll formally introduce Vick at a press conference Monday.