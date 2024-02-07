Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis set for return to ring in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- The last several months have seen ups and downs for Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis, but nothing that would take the smile off his face.

Davis will enter the ring for the first time since October this Thursday to face Jose Pedraza in Las Vegas. It's a chance to pick up another victory for the undefeated fighter simply known inside the ropes as "The Businessman."

"Every single time I get in the ring, I don't play," he said of his mantra. "Even though I might have some fun in the ring, I don't play. I always come in there and give the fans a spectacular performance."

Davis has fought all over the world, including winning a silver medal during the 2020 Summer Olympic games in Tokyo. However, through all of the travel, the 757 native never forgets where he comes from, motivated by city and family. His two brothers, Kelvin and Keon, also lace up the gloves and are putting together strong careers.

"Shoutout to the 757, shoutout to the mayor, everybody that's supported me, man, let's go," he smiled. "The 757 made me. It molded me into who I am, but also who I wear on my chest is DB3, Davis Brothers, me and my brothers' brand."

From the 757 to Sin City and this time the lights might be a little bit brighter. The unbeaten boxer takes center stage right across the highway from Allegiant Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVIII, just three days before the big game.

"I love football," Davis exclaimed. "I was named after Keyshawn Johnson, the football player. I was supposed to be a football player, but I love football. I love the NFL, so just performing right before the Super Bowl and me probably getting the chance to go to it, it's amazing."

This one might mean a little bit more to Davis. He's taking the ring for the first time since a suspension for marijuana sidelined him following his last bout. It was a learning experience from which he feels he's coming back even stronger.

"Ever since I was doing that, smoking marijuana, I wasn't reaching my full potential," he noted. "I was really just fighting off my own talent, but now that God told me to put that down, push that aside, I did that and I feel like I'm walking into my full potential for sure."

Davis and Pedraza take the ring at approximately 10:30 PM Eastern on Thursday night. Fans can catch the fight on ESPN.