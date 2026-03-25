ODU's Davis announces decision to enter transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Robert Davis Jr. has developed into a fan favorite for Old Dominion basketball during the last two years. However, it appears he'll suit up in a different uniform come next season.

Davis announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on social media Tuesday afternoon. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

"Through every early morning workout, every late practice, every tough loss and every big win, I grew," Davis said in his statement regarding his experience at ODU. "Not just as a basketball player, but as a man and a leader.

Davis appeared in 26 games this season, fighting through nagging injuries to make the most of the campaign. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest. His first season in Norfolk saw the most success, as he started 33 of his 34 games and posted 15.6 points per outing. His 348 three-point attempts led the country and the showing helped him earn preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year entering the 2025-2026 campaign.

Davis, a Detroit native, began his college career at UMass.

Old Dominion finished its season 12-21, 7-11 in the Sun Belt, and fell to Georgia Southern in the second round of the conference tournament.

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