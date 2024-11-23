Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: November 22

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will take its home field for the final time this Saturday night, looking to snap a two-game slide and keep its bowl hopes alive.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne breaks down Marshall as the Thundering Herd invade S.B. Ballard Stadium. Marshall, coached by Rahne's longtime friend and former colleague Charles Huff, lead the Sun Belt East Division. The Herd boasts a strong defense and a running game that gives opponents trouble.

Marshall's Mike Green is one of the best defensive players in the country, leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss entering this week. He played his high school football in Williamsburg, suiting up for Lafayette, and will go up against the Monarchs and his brother, E.J. Green. Zach Staton takes a look at E.J.'s perspective of going up against his brother.

Old Dominion and Marshall kick off Saturday at 7:30 PM on ESPNU.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of college football season. Click on the above video to view this week's episode.