Old Dominion women can't climb out of fourth quarter hole, fall to Georgia State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Saturday saw the Old Dominion women's basketball team top Georgia State in Atlanta. Wednesday, the Panthers returned the favor.

Kelsey Thompson scored 21 points for the Monarchs, but it wasn't enough as Georgia State used a late rally to top ODU, 66-62, at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs fell to 14-8, 6-4 in Sun Belt play.

Old Dominion took a 22-17 lead in the second quarter, but the Panthers exploded with a 10-0 run to move in front, 27-22. The two teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the half, with Georgia State holding a 41-39 advantage at the break.

The Panthers caught fire late in the third quarter. With the game tied at 51, GSU rattled off six straight points to end the frame. The run would continue early in the fourth as Kaleigh Addie's three-pointer capped off a 11-0 run, giving the Panthers a 62-51 advantage with 7:42 remaining in the contest.

Delisha Milton-Jones's team wasn't going down without a fight, rattling off 11 straight points of its own to tie things back up at 62 with 2:31 to play, but the Monarchs missed their final five shots, while Georgia State knocked down four free throws to clinch the win.

Old Dominion held a 39-30 edge in rebounding and posted 31 second chance points to Georgia State's one second chance point, though the Monarchs shot just 33 percent for the game. They also only connected on 12 of their 21 free throw attempts.

In addition to Thompson's 21 points, Simone Cunningham added 15 points and 12 boards. Addie led Georgia State with 20 points off the bench.

The Monarchs return to action at home Saturday when they welcome James Madison for a 2:00 PM tipoff.