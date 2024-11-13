Phillip Sims steps down as Princess Anne head football coach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — After just a pair of seasons, Princess Anne football is again looking for new leadership.

A source confirmed to News 3 on Tuesday that Phillip Sims has stepped down as the Cavalier's head coach. The Virginian-Pilot was the first to report the news.

Princess Anne went 0-20 during his tenure. The struggles were evident this season as the team never scored more than 14 points in a game and had to forfeit a game against Green Run because they did not have enough health players.

Sims was hired to takeover the program in 2023. At the time, Princess Anne had lost 17 straight games and the former Oscar Smith star quarterback had already showed signs of turning other programs around.

He led John Marshall for three seasons, helping grow the program from one win to six wins in his final year. He then went to J.R. Tucker for two seasons before taking the job at Princess Anne.

The Cavaliers wrapped up their season last Friday in a loss to Salem.