Portsmouth Invitational Tournament to air on WGNT-27

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The excitement is back as the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament returns to Portsmouth, featuring 64 elite college seniors competing in front of top NBA scouts.

This year, fans can catch all the thrilling action from April 16-19 on WGNT 27 (Cox channel 44).

"Adding the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament to WGNT is a game-changer for both our station and the Hampton Roads community," said Adam Chase, vice president and general manager at WTKR/WGNT.

In collaboration with the tournament, WTKR News 3 is thrilled to offer viewers an opportunity to see the top players in action — in person! We are giving away tickets to this year’s PIT.

"It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase top-tier basketball talent right in our backyard while bringing our viewers closer to the action," Chase said. "This event not only strengthens our commitment to local sports but also fosters a deeper connection with our audience, celebrating the passion and pride of our region.”