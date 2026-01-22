Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Potential winter weather alters weekend college hoops schedule

NORFOLK STATE BASKETBALL.jpg
Marc Davis/WTKR
Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones addresses his team during the Spartans' season-opening game against Washington Adventist on November 3, 2025. NSU posted a 98-76 win.
NORFOLK STATE BASKETBALL.jpg
Posted

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The threat of inclement weather this weekend has area college athletic departments adjusting their basketball schedules to prioritize safety for teams, officials and fans.

Old Dominion announced Wednesday evening that the Monarchs' scheduled home men's basketball game against Louisiana this Saturday has been moved to Monday, February 16, at 5 p.m. Ronnie Valentine's jersey retirement will now shift to ODU's home contest against Georgia State on February 14.

Norfolk State has moved up tipoff times for its double-header this Saturday with Coppin State. The women's game will now begin at 11 a.m. with men's action following at 1:30 p.m. Both match-ups take place at Echols Hall on NSU's campus.

Hampton has moved its scheduled men's home game Saturday against UNC-Wilmington up to noon at the Convocation Center.

We will have updates on any additional schedule changes as they become available.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast