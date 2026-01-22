Potential winter weather alters weekend college hoops schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The threat of inclement weather this weekend has area college athletic departments adjusting their basketball schedules to prioritize safety for teams, officials and fans.

Old Dominion announced Wednesday evening that the Monarchs' scheduled home men's basketball game against Louisiana this Saturday has been moved to Monday, February 16, at 5 p.m. Ronnie Valentine's jersey retirement will now shift to ODU's home contest against Georgia State on February 14.

Norfolk State has moved up tipoff times for its double-header this Saturday with Coppin State. The women's game will now begin at 11 a.m. with men's action following at 1:30 p.m. Both match-ups take place at Echols Hall on NSU's campus.

Hampton has moved its scheduled men's home game Saturday against UNC-Wilmington up to noon at the Convocation Center.

We will have updates on any additional schedule changes as they become available.