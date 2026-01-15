Princess Anne girls basketball making national noise

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Saying that the Princess Anne girls basketball team is on a roll is nothing new. Dominate is what the Cavaliers seem to do year in and year out.

This season, the program appears to be taking things to another level. Darnell Dozier's club made noise on the national stage during winter break by winning the prestigious John Wall Invitational in Raleigh. Among the three victories during the event, a championship game triumph of nationally ranked Bullis out of Potomac, Maryland, one of two ranked opponents the program would take down over the course of the tournament.

"It boosts our confidence, but we just know we've got to keep working," senior guard Maya Dailey said. "People are just going to come after us more."

"It definitely gives us motivation," added junior forward Micah Ojo. "They're not average wins. I think it's helping to boost us and people will know more about us, so it's definitely just getting us more exposure and more opportunity."

Princess Anne has it's own national rankings to boast. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 6 nationally by The Sporting News, No. 7 in the country according to MaxPreps and No. 11 by Sports Illustrated.

Dozier's squad is out to a 14-0 start. Following the triumph at the John Wall event, Princess Anne returned home for a highly-anticipated cross-town clash with Catholic. In typical dominating fashion, the Cavs rolled, 67-39, in front of a sold out crowd on their home floor.

"Seeing all those people there really come out to support women's basketball was really great," Ojo noted. "All the refs were women. It was just a really great environment seeing all of that. I enjoyed it."

The biggest prize is up for grabs in March. Princess Anne will go for its 16th state championship. A win in 2026 would mark 12 state titles in the last 13 years and this group looks like the favorite to take home the crown once again.

The Cavaliers are back in action Friday at home against Frank Cox.