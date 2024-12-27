Pro football in Va., Sprinter missed Olympics: News 3 top 5 sports stories of 2024

VIRGINIA — Here at News 3 we love sports and we know you do too. Here's are the top 5 sports stories from News 3 in 2024.

5. How does a 104-0 high school playoff game happen?

The Phoebus Phantoms went 10-0 in the 2023 season and saw them secure the first seed in Region 4A on their way to a third consecutive championship. Their opponent in the first round was Jamestown, who finished just 1-9. News 3's Marc Davis says the playoff system just needs a bit of retooling.

4. Norfolk State sprinter Cole stripped of Olympic Trials opportunity

On May 8, Norfolk State sprinter Kai Cole ran the 100 meter dash in 10.05 seconds, automatically qualifying for the Olympic Trials. However he was not allowed to attend the trials, as the MEAC failed to sanction the event. "Despite my best efforts to appeal the decision, it was denied, and unfortunately, my university didn't support me in effort to get the ruling overturned," Cole said.

3. Princess Anne football to forfeit Friday's game at Green Run

The Princess Anne Cavaliers suspended their Sept. 13 game against Green Run due to a lack of healthy players. The athletic director texted News 3's Marc Davis citing that player safety was paramount in the decision to forfeit.

2. Pro football coming to Hampton Roads as Virginia Aces launch

The Virginia Aces were one of 22 new pro football teams that made up the newly formed Major League Football. The season began for the Aces Sept. 22, 2024 and the league features undrafted college players, as well UFL and semi-professional talent above 18-years-old.

1. Leading scorer Allette dismissed from Old Dominion basketball team

Vasean Allette was dismissed from Old Dominion's basketball team following "conduct unbecoming of a Monarch." He was the top-recruit from Canada and averaged 17.4 points with the Monarchs, ranking second in the Sun Belt.