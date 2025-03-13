Rally held in support of I.C. Norcom runner following viral baton incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A rally was held outside I.C. Norcom High School Thursday night in support of the runner charged in a track baton incident that has since gone viral.

Video of last week's VHSL Indoor Track State Championships shows I.C. Norcom athlete Alaila Everett and Brookville athlete Kaelen Tucker during the second leg of the 4x200 meter relay finals. In the video, Tucker can be seen being hit in the head by Everett's relay baton. Judges quickly disqualified the Norcom team after the incident.

The Brookville runner has a concussion and a possibly fractured skull, according to Bethany Harrison, commonwealth's attorney for Lynchburg. Harrison confirmed that Everett is facing one count of assault and battery.

The viral attention garnered by the video has led to harassment and death threats being directed at Everett, who maintains that this was an accident.

During Thursday's rally, a tearful Everett thanked those who've shown support, maintaining that what happened during the relay was not purposeful.

"I would never do anything like that. I would never harm anybody. I'm not a fighter," she said to rally attendees.