Regent University approved for provisional NCAA Division III membership

VIRGINIA BEACH — VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Regent University's quest for NCAA membership got a major boost on Monday.

The school announced that its application for provisional membership for NCAA Division III has been approved and is set to begin September 1.

“We are beyond excited to receive this news and celebrate another historical step in the history of our university. We are proud to share the NCAA philosophy and values of teamwork, discipline, perseverance, and leadership,” said director of athletics Michael W. Allen in the school's statement. “This God-ordained path is a significant step forward for our athletic program."

Regent is currently in its exploratory year, a phase that sees the school participate in an orientation program that familiarizes them with the structure of the NCAA Division III philosophy, rules, and regulations.

That phase began September 1, 2024 and has seen the Royals move forward on numerous plans. In September, Regent unveiled a $50 million athletic facilities plan that would construct state-of-the-art venues for the university and its sports teams.

Then in November the school announced they would join the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference for the 2025-2026 academic year.

"Regent is called to pursue excellence. Therefore, we remain committed to educating and developing the whole student-athlete, as we take our program to the next level and strive to complete the vision of our late founder, Dr. Pat Robertson, of pursuing excellence in the athletic arena.”

The timeline for Regent now turns to provisional membership. Its status will stay in that phase through the 2027-2028 academic year with the goal to become a full-time NCAA Division III member for the 2028-2029 year.

As part of its provisional membership, Regent University won't be able to compete in Division III postseason tournaments. The university will continue competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) and will begin competing in the C2C Conference next season.