Robert Jones signs long-term extension to remain Norfolk State men's basketball coach

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Coming off another MEAC championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance, Robert Jones isn't going anywhere.

The 12th year head coach of Norfolk State men's basketball has signed a long-term extension, the school announced on Friday.

"With success comes suitors but I'm happy to be a Spartan," Jones said in the statement. "Thank you to Dr. J and AD Webb for their continued support. Also, thank you to Spartan Nation for their unwavering desire to keep making this program great. Let's do it again next year! BEHOLD!"

The Spartans are coming off a 24-11 season, their fourth straight season with at least 22 wins. The team beat South Carolina State 66-65 to win their third MEAC Tournament title in the last five years, punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament along with it.

Jones continues to leave a legacy as one of Norfolk State's most accomplished coaches across all programs. His 236 career wins are second most in program history and his resume includes five MEAC regular season crowns to go along with the three conference tournament trophies.

He boasts a .750 winning percentage against the league and owns three MEAC Coach of the Year honors.

"We are ecstatic to announce this contract extension for men's basketball head coach Robert Jones," said Norfolk State athletic director Dr. Melody Webb. "Coach Jones has been a part of every historic milestone this program has accomplished at the Division I level, building a winning culture that stands alone at the top of the MEAC. I am confident that this team will not only maintain the prestigious standard that Coach Jones has set in place but continue to grow and reach unprecedented heights."

Jones spent seven years as an assistant with the school before being named interim head coach for the 2013-14 season. He was promoted to the full-time job after a 19-15 campaign.

The extension comes just a few days after one of Jones' former assistants, Larry Vickers, took the job at Auburn as head women's basketball coach. The two worked together on the men's staff until 2016 when Vickers moved over to the Spartan women's basketball team. He helped guide the green and gold into a top mid-major program, winning the last three MEAC Tournament titles in a row.