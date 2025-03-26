Russell Wilson signs one-year contract with the New York Giants, per AP report

Richmond native Russell Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Giants, according to the Associated Press.

This will be Wilson's fourth team in the past five years. The Associated Press says the 10-time pro bowler agreed to a $21 million contract with $10.5 million guaranteed.

The Giants were absent for 11 playoffs in the last 13 seasons. Pressure mounted against General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll to fill the Giants' need for a quarterback.

In free agency, the Giants also signed Jameis Winston as their backup quarterback.