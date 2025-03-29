Tides drop season opener in front of more than 10,000 fans

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk Tides (0-1) fell to the Durham Bulls (1-0), 9-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park in front of 10,148 fans. Gunnar Henderson made his 2025 season debut on Major League Rehab, but the night was spoiled due to a hot Bulls offense.

The first Tides run of the season came in the sixth inning when Dylan Carlson blasted a solo home run. He finished the night 2-for-4. Gunnar would go 1-for-3 in the leadoff spot, lacing a single in the fourth inning with a 105.9 MPH exit velocity. Henderson exited the game in the eighth inning after Nick Gordon substituted for him at shortstop.

Eight of the nine starters in Durham's lineup knocked at least one base hit. The top of the lineup led the charge for the Bulls, starting with prospect Chandler Simpson going 3-for-6 in the leadoff spot. Behind him was veteran Eloy Jiménez, who also went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI. It was Tanner Murray who led all players in offense, however, with him going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. All three hits had an exit velocity over 104 MPH.

The Bulls would put together nine runs on the night on. Norfolk would at least push across a run across in the ninth on an RBI single by Vimael Machín. But that would be all, as the Tides fell, 9-2, on Opening Night. Tomorrow, LHP Raúl Alcantara will start in game two for Norfolk, while RHP Logan Workman will be on the mound for Durham. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.