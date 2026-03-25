Tides unveil initial 2026 roster as Opening Day nears

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk Tides return to the Mermaid City this Friday night for the first pitch of the 2026 season at Harbor Park.

Tuesday saw the Orioles unveil the Tides' break-camp roster as the team convenes in Norfolk and prepares for the opener against Nashville. Once again, plenty of the Orioles' top prospects will be on the field as Norfolk looks to get back to its winning ways.

Newport News native and Grafton High School product Trey Gibson headlines the group. He's the lone member of Baseball America's top 100 list to grace the roster. Fellow pitchers Dean Kremer and Cade Povich return to the Tides, Kremer with plenty of Major League experience and Povich picking up more big league innings in 2025.

Outfielders Reed Trimble and Jhonkensy Noel look to help lead the Tides' offense this year. Trimble is on Baltimores' 40-man roster, while Noel was claimed off waivers after being released by the Guardians. Enrique Bradfield Jr. also has his eye on bringing a big bat to the ballpark this season.

The Tides and Nashville get things going Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Below is a look at the full Tides break-camp roster:

Pitchers:

Jose Espada

Cameron Foster

Nestor German

Trey Gibson

Deam Kremer

Andrew Magno

Chayce McDermott

Anthony Nunez

Enoli Paredes

Cade Povich

Josh Walker

Levi Wells

Cameron Weston

Brandon Young

Catchers:

Silas Ardoin

Maverick Handley

Creed Willems

Infielders:

Ryan Noda

Will Vasquez

Outfielders:

Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Jud Fabian

Jhonkensy Noel

Will Robertson

Reed Trimble

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