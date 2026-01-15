Washington Commanders reveal renderings for proposed DC stadium

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Renderings of the Washington Commanders’ new proposed stadium have been released by the team and HKS, a global design firm.

The proposed stadium is designed to accommodate up to 70,000 people and would be located on the former RFK Stadium site.

Washington Commanders

Under a deal announced in April between the team and the District of Columbia, the team will return to the nation's capital in a new stadium expected to cost nearly $4 billion. It will be built on the site of the RFK Stadium, where the team played for more than three decades when it won three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s.

In July 2024, President Donald Trump threatened to hold up the deal by insisting that the team change its name from the Commanders back to the Redskins, a name that was considered offensive to Native Americans.

In Nov. 2024, the White House suggested that it would be “beautiful” to name the new Commanders after Trump.

The estimated completion date for the Commanders' new stadium is 2030.