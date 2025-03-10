William & Mary knocked out of CAA Tournament by hot-shooting Delaware

WASHINGTON D.C. — WASHINGTON D.C. (WTKR) — In a year where William & Mary saw its offense explode because of three-point shots, the Tribe's season came to a close on Sunday thanks to another team hitting a historic amount of triples.

Delaware knocked down a CAA Tournament record 18 three-pointers, eliminating William & Mary in the quarterfinals in a 100-78 game.

Things looked promising to start the second half for W&M, which came into the tournament as the fourth seed and earned a double bye. The Tribe took a 54-47 lead just a little more than a minute into the frame off a Keller Boothby three. The Blue Hens responded in kind, rattling off a 13-1 run to retake the advantage and never gave it back.

Brian Earl's group stayed in the fight, cutting the lead down to 66-61 on a Chase Lowe layup with 11:56 remaining but the No. 12 seed had another run in them. Delaware went on a 15-3 run, highlighted by the hot-shooting John Camden, to stretch the lead out to 79-64 with 8:06 to play.

Camden helped break things wide open, scoring a game-high 36 points with a tournament-record tying eight three-pointers.

The Tribe rallied one more time, cutting the deficit down to 83-74 with 3:46 to play but could never get closer. Desperation threes wouldn't go, allowing Delaware to pull away down the stretch with transition baskets.

Boothby led the way for W&M with 16 points, while Matteus Case and Gabe Dorsey each scored 13 points respectively, and Kyle Pulliam contributed 12 off the bench.

The loss brings William & Mary's debut campaign under Earl's direction to a close. The program improved its win total by seven games (17-15) in year one, earning its highest seeding in the CAA Tournament since 2020.