HRBT Expansion Project completion date pushed back to 2027

The completion date of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion has been pushed back by about 18 months, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The comprehensive agreement for the project, which included financial incentives for completing the project on schedule, was revised to accommodate unforeseen circumstances that led to delays.

News HRBT Expansion Project now over 50-percent done, but project is behind schedule Brendan Ponton

The new "substantial completion" date has been set for Feb. 26, 2027, with a final completion date of Aug. 27, 2027.

“VDOT, in partnership with HRCP [Hampton Roads Connector Partners], is determined to deliver a world-class infrastructure project for the Hampton Roads region as efficiently and safely as possible,” said Christopher Hall, VDOT’s Hampton Roads district engineer. “A tremendous amount of work has been accomplished to date. HRCP has achieved a multitude of unprecedented milestones to include constructing the 15-acre expansion of the North Island, reassembling the second largest tunnel boring machine in North America, completing the largest continuous concrete pour in VDOT history, and boring and building nearly 90% of the first of the two new tunnels.”

WTKR View of south island of HRBT

Revisions to the comprehensive agreement allow for the project to be completed "nearly" within the original budget of $3.9 billion, according to a VDOT news release.