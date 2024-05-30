127 motorcyclists died on Virginia roads in 2023, DMV reports

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As summer approaches and we see more bikers on the roads, it might be a good idea to learn how you can avoid crashes involving motorcycles.

The Virginia DMV reports that in 2023, 127 motorcyclists died in crashes on Virginia roads that involved a motorcycle.

“[Riding a motorcycle is] just something to do to get away from everything, in my opinion,” said Christopher Heidebur, owner of the motorcycle shop 'Speedgearz' in Virginia Beach.

Heidebur has been riding motorbikes for as long as he can remember. Even though he loves it, he does admit that he thinks the younger generation of bikers are driving more recklessly.

“It’s really not a game with these things, they have tracks you can go to. You can go to the track and get that out if that’s the way you want to ride,” he told News 3.

However, bikers aren't always the cause of these accidents.

“The cars just don’t see us, you know? We’re a lot smaller,” Heidebur said.

Since May marks Motorcyle Awareness Month, News 3 decided to talk with Ryan Adcock with AAA Tidewater to find out how bikers and drivers can stay protected on the roads.

“They can sometimes be a lot harder spot and sometimes hide in those blind spots a lot easier. So just making sure that we are being aware of those surroundings, checking those mirrors," Adcock said.

Adcock thinks if drivers stay aware and free from distractions, they are less likely to hit a biker. However, it's also up to the biker to be responsible.

“Making sure that we are not speeding. That we’re not excessively weaving in and out of cars, and making sure we are wearing a DOT, U.S. Department of Transportation, compliant helmet because that is a law in Virginia,” Adcock told News 3.

Additionally, if you're a seasoned biker and want a refresher, or a newbie looking to learn the ropes, Heidebur says it's never a bad idea to take a training course.

“I’ve seen a lot of people go into those safety courses and come out much better riders,” he said.

One final reminder: dress appropriately. You might look cool in jeans, but they won't protect you in a wreck.