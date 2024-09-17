2 dead, 3 injured in double crash in Middlesex County

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a double crash Monday in Middlesex County on Route 33 General Puller Highway, according to Virginia State Police.

State police responded to the crash scene east of Route 17 on Gloucester Road just before 4 p.m. where they found a 2014 Kia Soul and a 2017 Ford Transit van that had been involved in a head on collision.

The driver of the Kia Soul, Allan Wayne Cash, 64, was driving eastbound on Route 33 when he crossed the centerline of the roadway crashing into the Ford Transit, police said.

Watch related video: NTSB releases report on fatal party bush crash

NTSB releases new report on fatal party bus crash

A passenger at the front seat of the Kia, Cash’s mother, 90-year-old Eleanor Heath Cash, died on impact. His wife, Donna Sue Cash, 50, who was in the back seat, was taken to Walter Reed Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries where she later died. Cash was also transported to Walter Reed Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Transit van, Sherry Rena Green-Henry was driving westbound with an 11-year-old passenger. Both Green and the child were taken to Walter Reed Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither alcohol or speed were contributing factors to the crash, according to State Police. The deceased were both of the hundred block of Cox Landing Road, Topping, Virginia.

Watch related video: Semi trailer crashes into I-64 sign