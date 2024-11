NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A car fire is causing lane closures on I-64 in Newport News Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around mile marker 253 near Denbigh Boulevard, according to VDOT.

In the westbound lanes, the left shoulder and left lane are closed and traffic backups are about 2 miles long, VDOT shared around noon.

In the eastbound lanes, the left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed, VDOT also shared around noon.

This article will be updated as traffic conditions change.