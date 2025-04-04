Carnival offering internship at Norfolk's Half Moone cruise terminal this summer

NORFOLK, Va. — An exciting opportunity is coming for Hampton Roads students this summer.

What is this experience?

Well, it’s called the Carnival Fun-Ternship Program, a six week, paid internship at Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Terminal for high school juniors and seniors, giving them hands on experience with Carnival Cruise terminal operations.

You won’t be rising those cruises to the Caribbean, but you will learn about what goes into prepping a cruise ship for the seas.

The internship will run from the end of June to early August. Plus, as well as getting that hourly wages, students will also tour the cruise ships, participate in career development sessions, and learn all about working for Carnival.

“It’s really going to provide a really valuable experience for these young people. We have many people here at Carnival Cruise lines both on our ships and at our headquarters in Miami who thought that they were getting into a brief summer job but have turned that into a lifetime career,” said Matt Lupoli, Spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line.

If you would like to register, click here. You will have until May 1 to register, and students must have at least a 2.0 GPA to qualify.