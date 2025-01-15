Chesapeake Fire Department sets sail for safety in their new Fire Boat 4

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department has announced the official launch of Fire Boat 4, a state-of-the-art vessel valued at $1.2 million.

Measuring 44 feet in length, Fire Boat 4 can reach speeds of approximately 41 knots and is designed to navigate both deep waters and shallow rivers. The boat is equipped with the latest technology, enabling crews to fight fires from the water, support land operations, and respond to emergencies along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Each component of the boat is custom made, and it will be manned by at least 4 department members. The introduction of Fire Boat 4 caps off a three-year project for the Chesapeake Fire Department.

“They’ll have it out twice a week for training and will respond to all boat calls in the city,” a department spokesperson said. “Fire Boat 4 is part of the dispatch package for any marine incident, regardless of location.”

Fire Boat 4 officially entered service on Wednesday, and residents can expect to see it on local waterways in response to incidents.