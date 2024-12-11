How fans in the Downtown Tunnel saved the day during huge car fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A huge car fire shut down all lanes in the Downtown Tunnel in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

Watch: Video shows moment car fire starts in Downtown Tunnel

Video of crews working on the fire shows smoke moving in a very specific direction out of the tunnel. For some, it was a good indication that the fans in the tunnel worked, but did you know they run year-round?

The purpose of these fans are twofold: Of course, they act as a safety feature, making sure smoke can be driven out if there's a fire. However, the second purpose is less obvious. The fans also get rid of fossil fuels that build up in the tunnel, acting as a ventilation system of sorts.

Watch: Crews extinguishing car fire in Downtown Tunnel

This means the fans run year-round and their speed is increased when there is an emergency, like Tuesday night's fire. Without those fans running year round, you’d be able to smell it when you drive through the tunnel, and it would not be great for your body either.