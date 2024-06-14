HRBT Expansion Project could finish by September of 2026

NORFOLK, Va. — At $3.9 billion, the HRBT Expansion Project is the largest in the history of the Virginia Department of Transportation. Project Director Ryan Banks says as a result, it’s gaining international acclaim.

“We are in trade publications around the world right now. Using a German machine, we have craft from the east, the west, the south, coming from all over... to be a part of this project,” he said.

Right now, Banas says Mary, the tunnel boring machine named after famous engineer Mary Jackson, is in her receiving pit. She will be rotated about 180 degrees to start her second journey back towards Norfolk. That’s about a five-month process. Work on the second tunnel will begin in September of this year.

Mary also recently finished the last ring to support the eastbound tunnel. Banks thinks the first go-around always takes longer than the second, so heading back in the other direction could take less time.

“Lots of lessons learned, lots of things that will pay dividends in our return trip and will help us do it just a little bit faster,” Banas told News 3.

While she rotates, the crew above ground will work in places like Mallory Street.

“We still have 6.5 miles of roadway widening down in Norfolk and up in Hampton that’s ongoing right now. So we’re seeing a lot of great progress up in Hampton on the Mallory Street interchange, looking forward to opening up the first half of that new bridge later this summer,” said Banas.

Drivers also may notice a few new additions when driving across the HRBT: there will be a traffic shift in that area of town. Banas thinks that will probably occur sometime this summer.

“You’ll see drainage improvements, sound walls, mechanically stabilized earth walls. [Those are] walls that allow us to minimize our footprint,” Banas said.

However, for drivers who take the HRBT every day, the biggest worry is probably the congestion.

The good news? Banas says the two existing lanes will still be free when the project is complete. There will be an HOV lane in the new design and single riders will be able to pay a toll to use that lane.

Even though slow downs on the road are expected, Banas does think that soon, pedestrian traffic in Hampton will be much better when they finish the Mallory Street Interchange.

“We’ll be opening up a pedestrian walkway, allowing access between the VA hospital, Hampton University and the rest of Phoebus," he said.

The project is expected to wrap up in February of 2027. However, there is a $90 million with the contractor if they finish work by September of 2026.