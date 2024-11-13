New toll rates take effect in 2025 at Downtown, Midtown tunnels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — New toll rates will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, at the Elizabeth River tunnels. The changes are in accordance with the Comprehensive Agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC and Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Elizabeth River tunnels help to provide a connected transportation network between the Hampton Roads area and the various tolls help to pay for the finance, operations, and maintenance of around 51 miles of roadway.

Elizabeth River Crossings provide some ways to save money using the tolls:



Enroll in the Toll Relief Program [vdottollrelief.com]

Through the current program, all Hampton Roads* residents who earn less than $65,000 per year can save 50% on up to 14 trips per week through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels. Participants must enroll in-person at the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in Portsmouth or Norfolk, or the DriveERT Customer Care Center on County St. in Portsmouth. Proof of residency and income is required. Learn more at www.VDOTTollRelief.com [vdottollrelief.com]. In 2024 ERC contributed more than $3.4 million to the program. In 2025 ERC will contribute more than $3.5 million. That contribution will increase 3.5% each year through 2036.



*Participants must provide proof of residency in Chesapeake, Gloucester County, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, James City County, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, York County, Franklin, Surry County or Southampton.

Learn more about the different ways to save at PayTheLowestTolls.com [paythelowesttolls.com].