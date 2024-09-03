Part of Norfolk International Airport's East Lot closed while improvements are made

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Norfolk International Airport’s (ORF) East Lot will be closed starting Tuesday while it undergoes improvements.

Nearly half of the lot’s 925 spaces will be closed, the airport says. Of those spaces, 300 of them are expected to reopen by Thanksgiving.

The airport says cars currently occupying those spots won’t be impacted and can stay there until their owners return.

While work is underway, visitors can still use the main entrance to the East Lot near the Departures Terminal. However, online reservations for the lot won’t be available until the work is finished.

The airport is encouraging people to use its parking garages in the meantime.

This isn’t the only project underway at ORF: in June, the airport held a groundbreaking for its $1 billion in capital improvements. Some of those improvements include a hotel, an operational moving walkway, a federal inspection facility, parking garages and three new gates.

