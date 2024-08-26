Road closures for I-64 express lanes start in September

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents commuting to and from Norfolk may notice more road closures and detours this fall.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says contractor crews are implementing multi-week closures that are expected to impact the I-64 Reversible Express Lanes in Norfolk, located between I-264 and I-564.

Crews will be facilitating roadway activities and bridge widening as part of construction for the first phase of the Hampton Roads Express Lane Norfolk Segment.

Road closures are estimated to begin as early as 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, through mid-fall, and will be impacted for approximately seven weeks.

A continuous single lane closure will be in place for both directions of the Reversible Express Lanes between just west of Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and east of I-564 and Granby Street (exit 276).

Traveling I-64 West:

The Reversible Express Lanes westbound exit ramp to the I-64 west mainline will be closed at the I-564 interchange.

Drivers on westbound Express Lanes will be prohibited from exiting to the I-64 west general purpose lanes. As a result, all drivers traveling the westbound Reversible Express Lanes must exit to I-564 during the closure.

All westbound traffic on I-64 in Norfolk traveling to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel must use the mainline general purpose lanes during the closure.

Westbound tolls will be lifted for the Reversible Express Lanes in Norfolk to help mitigate congestion.

Traveling I-64 East:

The Reversible Lanes entrance from the I-64 east general purpose lanes near Granby Street (exit 276) will be closed.

I-564:

During the closure of the I-64 Reversible Express Lanes, access to and from I-564 will be maintained.

The Reversible Express Lanes westbound exit ramp to I-564 west will remain open during the morning commute when the reversible lanes are running westbound.

The Reversible Express Lanes eastbound entrance ramp from I-564 east will remain open for the afternoon commute when the reversible lanes are open eastbound.