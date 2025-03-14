St. Patrick's Day festivities: Where to park and what roads will be closed

NORFOLK, Va. — Top O’ the morning to yah! Here’s a breakdown of the road closures and where to park ahead of a weekend filled with events dedicated to St. Patrick.

We’ll start in Norfolk, where on Saturday morning, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll through the Ocean View area of the city. The parade will start at Northside Middle School at 10 a.m., before heading north on Granby Street.

It will then turn left on A View Avenue, left again on First View Street, then finishing at the intersection of First View Street and Government Avenue.

You will be able to park on streets adjacent to the route with off street parking available at Sarah Constant Beach Park, Ocean View Beach Park, and Ocean View Elementary.

Watch related coverage: St. Patrick's Day Flair on Coast Live

Chef Patrick

“As is tradition we allow for parking on non curbed medians as well. We do know that folks are eager to get a good spot for the parade, so this is something that the City of Norfolk as a tradition over the years has permitted,” said Megan Mensink with the Seven Venues of Norfolk.

Police will close Granby Street from Bay Avenue to Bayview Boulelvard. at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, before closing the roads on the rest of the route at 9:30 a.m.

Most of the street will reopen by noon, apart from First View Street and Government Avenue. First View Street will open at 1:30 p.m. and Government Avenue at 4:30 p.m. after party ends. When it comes to those parking restrictions, here’s what we could find out.

“There’s not an end time where cars have to be removed by 4pm or else. So it’s pretty lenient. Obviously we do have school starting back up again on Monday,” Mensink said.

For all the information on that parade, click here.

Now for the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon, which runs throughout the weekend in Virginia Beach. Parking includes the Summer House Garage on 32nd Street, the 25th Street Garage, and at Virginia Beach Middle School, where you can park for free.

Because of the races, it may not be a good idea to drive the roads around the oceanfront on Saturday or Sunday morning. Roads like Atlanta Avenue, Pacific Avenue, and Shore Drive will have on and off closures as the race progresses.

For a full list of road closures and parking options, click here.