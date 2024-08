JAMES CITY CO., Va — A tractor-trailer crash is causing backups on I-64 in James City County, according to VDOT.

VDOT says the crash happened near mile marker 246.2 on I-64 in James City County, near Lee Hall. As of 4:30 p.m., the west left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are about 7 miles long.

VDOT hasn't shared details on what caused the crash. We'll update this article once we learn more.