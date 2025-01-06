Virginia State Police investigating crashes as winter storm hits

COMMONWEALTH, Va. — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a series of crashes that have occurred throughout the Commonwealth.
Between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m., VSP has responded to more than 200 crashes. While not all of the reported crashes are weather-related, the agency notes that they provide insight into what could be occurring on the roads.
Below is a summary of where the crashes occurred and how many have been reported:
- Div. 1 (Richmond): Virginia State Police has responded to 96 crashes, four with reported injuries.
- Div. 2 (Culpeper - Northwest Virginia): Virginia State Police has responded to 33 crashes, one with a reported injury.
- Div. 3 (Appomattox - Central/West Virginia): Virginia State Police has responded to 22 crashes, one with a reported injury.
- Div. 4 (Wytheville - Southwest Virginia): VSP has responded to 11 crashes, none with reported injuries.
- Div. 5 (Hampton Roads): VSP has responded to 22 crashes, six with reported injuries.
- Div. 6 (Salem - Western Virginia): VSP has responded to 31 crashes, four with reported injuries.
- Div. 7 (NOVA): VSP has responded to 33 crashes, three with reported injuries.
Due to the number of reported crashes, VSP is reminding drivers to take precautions while on the road during inclement weather:
- Use headlights: Increasing your visibility helps you avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road and helps other drivers see you better.
- Slow down: Although state police work closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during a winter storm, drivers must adjust their speed for conditions. Slowing down gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive based on your ability to maintain control of your vehicle.
- Don’t tailgate: Increased stopping distance is crucial on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles ahead of you to avoid rear-end collisions.
- Buckle up: Most crashes during winter weather occur when vehicles slide into guardrails, off the road, or into other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around inside your vehicle and suffering serious injuries in a crash.
- Check your vehicle: Ensure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance, and check your windshield wipers, wiper fluid, tire tread, and battery life.
- Always be prepared: a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger, and flashlight.