Virginia State Police investigating crashes as winter storm hits

COMMONWEALTH, Va. — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a series of crashes that have occurred throughout the Commonwealth.

Between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m., VSP has responded to more than 200 crashes. While not all of the reported crashes are weather-related, the agency notes that they provide insight into what could be occurring on the roads.

Below is a summary of where the crashes occurred and how many have been reported:

Div. 1 (Richmond): Virginia State Police has responded to 96 crashes, four with reported injuries.

Virginia State Police has responded to 96 crashes, four with reported injuries. Div. 2 (Culpeper - Northwest Virginia): Virginia State Police has responded to 33 crashes, one with a reported injury.

(Culpeper - Northwest Virginia): Virginia State Police has responded to 33 crashes, one with a reported injury. Div. 3 (Appomattox - Central/West Virginia): Virginia State Police has responded to 22 crashes, one with a reported injury.

(Appomattox - Central/West Virginia): Virginia State Police has responded to 22 crashes, one with a reported injury. Div. 4 (Wytheville - Southwest Virginia): VSP has responded to 11 crashes, none with reported injuries.

(Wytheville - Southwest Virginia): VSP has responded to 11 crashes, none with reported injuries. Div. 5 (Hampton Roads): VSP has responded to 22 crashes, six with reported injuries.

(Hampton Roads): VSP has responded to 22 crashes, six with reported injuries. Div. 6 (Salem - Western Virginia): VSP has responded to 31 crashes, four with reported injuries.

(Salem - Western Virginia): VSP has responded to 31 crashes, four with reported injuries. Div. 7 (NOVA): VSP has responded to 33 crashes, three with reported injuries.

Due to the number of reported crashes, VSP is reminding drivers to take precautions while on the road during inclement weather:

