Both Virginia and N.C. are under a state of emergency ahead of Debby's impact. What does that mean?

Both Virginia and North Carolina are under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Debby.

Many believe a state of emergency is for an impending disaster, but it is more about how governors and state authorities can fast-track work they need to do to protect people and property.

Issuing a state of emergency allows leaders in both states to put the wheels in motion to get fuel and critical supplies as needed during the storm.

Watch: Tropical Storm Debby bringing rain, wind, and flooding to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

Debby update

The Virginia Emergency Support Team says it is monitoring the path of the storm and North Carolina says it's ready to respond as well.

The state of emergency also triggers anti-price gouging rules in both states, controlling costs of important supplies like food, water, gas and generators.

Watch: Emergency management says it's monitoring Tropical Storm Debby's movements

Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Debby's movements

Both attorney generals for Virginia and North Carolina emphasized their efforts to prevent price gouging in their respective states.

"Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act or exploitation of Virginians’ wallets will be thoroughly prosecuted through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act by my office. Bad actors will be held accountable," said Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia.

"If you live in the potential path, please monitor news and weather reports, prepare your emergency supplies, and notify my office if you see any price gouging," said Josh Stein, Attorney General of North Carolina.

Price gouging complaints in Virginia can be made by calling 800-552-9963, emailing consumer@oag.state.va.us, or clicking here.

Price gouging complaints in North Carolina can be made by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or clicking here.