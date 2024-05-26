Watch Now
VIDEO: Boush St Garage, streets in downtown Norfolk impassable due to flooding

Between 1.3 and 1.7 inches of rain fell in 20 minutes Sunday
The first floor of a parking garage in the heart of Downtown Norfolk has flooded Sunday afternoon following a brief storm that made several streets in the area impassable.
Downtown Norfolk flooding May 26 2024
Downtown Norfolk flooding May 26 2024
Downtown Norfolk flooding May 26 2024
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 16:08:52-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Several streets in downtown Norfolk and the Ghent area are impassable due to heavy flooding following a storm Sunday afternoon.

One video captured by a News 3 producer showed the Boush Street Garage, which is across the street from the Nauticus Museum, flooded on the first floor, with cars unable to exit.

And down the street from the News 3 studio, what's commonly known as "Lake Olney" — the intersection of Olney and Boush streets, has also flooded.

Lake Olney floods after storm

Rain gauges in Norfolk and Portsmouth are showing between 1.30 and 1.70 inches has fallen this afternoon.

Most of that came over just a 20-minute period, according to Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey.

The threat for severe weather is higher on Memorial Day, when the entire region will be at a Level 2.

Memorial Day severe weather threat

Around 4 p.m., video captured by anchor Jessica Larché showed the underpass on Monticello Avenue and 25th Street in Norfolk flooded by a few feet of water.

A few cars appeared to be trapped under and just beyond the bridge.

Cars trapped in Monticello underpass flooding after storm

