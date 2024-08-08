Chowan County, Perquimans County in North Carolina under tornado warning amid Tropical Storm Debby

Tornado warnings were issued for Chowan County and Perquimans County in North Carolina Thursday afternoon as Tropical Storm Debby moves north.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the warnings are in effect until 2 p.n.

At 1:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Belvidere, or near Winfall, moving north at 45 mph, NWS says.

Earlier on Thursday, the tornado watch in our area was expanded and extended to Thursday until 8 p.m.

Stay with News 3 for more severe weather warnings and updates.